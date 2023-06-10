ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who has entertained masses in projects like CID, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, and Shaurya Aur Suhani, to be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 17:55:13
Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who has entertained the masses in projects like CID, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, and Shaurya Aur Suhani is all set to feature in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing leads. We also informed about Rahul Dev and Mustafa Burmawalla being part of the series. Sattwik Mohanty is directing the series, and the team has already completed shooting the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ayn Zoya joins Tanuj Virwani in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

We buzzed Vineet but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot N 1/2
Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot N 1/2
As an actor, you need to let the character consume you rather than forcing yourself into it: Amit Raghuvanshi
As an actor, you need to let the character consume you rather than forcing yourself into it: Amit Raghuvanshi
Movies like The Kerala Story don't happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma
Movies like The Kerala Story don't happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
Latest Stories
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
South Actor-director Saran Raj Passed Away In A Car Accident
South Actor-director Saran Raj Passed Away In A Car Accident
Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics
Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics
Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’
Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Surbhi Jyoti's Recent Photo Dump Is Sensuous To The Core; Check Her Style Here
Surbhi Jyoti's Recent Photo Dump Is Sensuous To The Core; Check Her Style Here
Read Latest News