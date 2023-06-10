Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who has entertained the masses in projects like CID, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, and Shaurya Aur Suhani is all set to feature in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be a part of Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Tanuj Virwani and Ayn Zoya playing leads. We also informed about Rahul Dev and Mustafa Burmawalla being part of the series. Sattwik Mohanty is directing the series, and the team has already completed shooting the above-mentioned project.

Read Here: Exclusive: Ayn Zoya joins Tanuj Virwani in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Read Here: Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

We buzzed Vineet but did not get through to him for comments.

We contacted the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar