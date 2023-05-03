Exclusive: Zarina Wahab joins Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in Madiba Entertainment’s next

Veteran actress and popular Bollywood personality Zarina Wahab, known for her portrayal in films Chit Chor, Agar, Jazbaat, Gharonda, and My Name Is Khan, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series that Madiba Entertainment produces.

We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about talented actors Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi playing the lead roles. Mona and Sharman, who have earlier worked together in the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots, have reunited for this project. They will be seen as husband and wife in the series.

Along with Mona and Sharman, we also informed audiences about Jyoti Gauba being roped in for the series. As per a credible source, the series will be streaming on Sony LIV.

Zarina will also be seen in the upcoming web series Showstopper.

We reached out to the actress but did not get revert.

