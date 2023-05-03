ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Zarina Wahab joins Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in Madiba Entertainment’s next

Zarina Wahab, known for her portrayal in films Chit Chor, Agar, Jazbaat, Gharonda, and My Name Is Khan, has joined Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi on a new web series. Madiba Entertainment is producing the upcoming web series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 May,2023 11:33:12
Exclusive: Zarina Wahab joins Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in Madiba Entertainment’s next

Veteran actress and popular Bollywood personality Zarina Wahab, known for her portrayal in films Chit Chor, Agar, Jazbaat, Gharonda, and My Name Is Khan, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series that Madiba Entertainment produces.

We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about talented actors Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi playing the lead roles. Mona and Sharman, who have earlier worked together in the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots, have reunited for this project. They will be seen as husband and wife in the series.

Along with Mona and Sharman, we also informed audiences about Jyoti Gauba being roped in for the series. As per a credible source, the series will be streaming on Sony LIV.

Zarina will also be seen in the upcoming web series Showstopper.

We reached out to the actress but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Exclusive: Buneet Kapoor bags Sony SAB show Vanshaj
Exclusive: Buneet Kapoor bags Sony SAB show Vanshaj
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya is a huge show: Shakti Anand
Kundali Bhagya is a huge show: Shakti Anand
Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Aman Mishra to enter Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Aman Mishra to enter Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive: Abhishek Rawat bags Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja
Exclusive: Abhishek Rawat bags Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Watch: Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral, internet appreciates
Watch: Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral, internet appreciates
Watch: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen BTS footage from Ponniyin Selvan 2, (viral video alert)
Watch: Trisha Krishnan shares unseen BTS footage from Ponniyin Selvan 2, (viral video alert)
Spice up summer fashion game ft. Rashmika Mandanna
Spice up summer fashion game ft. Rashmika Mandanna
Read Latest News