From Burari Deaths To Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Real Life Screen Adaptations

The digital streaming landscape has witnessed a surge in content inspired by real-life incidents, transforming tragic events and historical moments into gripping narratives. These adaptations shed light on untold stories. Check below!

Aakhri Sach: Burari Deaths

The Robbie Grewal-directed web series, Aakhri Sach, delves into the bone-chilling story of 11 deaths in Burari, unraveling the twisted ties of fate and hidden secrets within a family. With Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role as a cop investigating the shocking case, the series sheds light on the mysterious incident. Available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, it brings to life the eerie atmosphere surrounding the Burari deaths.

Trial by Fire: Uphaar Fire Tragedy

Prashant Nair’s web series, Trial by Fire, draws inspiration from Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book on the Uphaar Fire Tragedy. The series revisits the horrific incident that occurred on June 13, 1997, at Uphaar Cinema in Delhi, resulting in 59 fatalities. Lauded for its superb performances by Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anupam Kher, the series is available for streaming on Netflix.

Delhi Crime: The Nirbhaya Case

The critically acclaimed web series, Delhi Crime, provides a poignant portrayal of the Nirbhaya case. The series, available on Netflix, skillfully navigates the subject matter with a focus on realism and empathy, offering viewers an emotionally engaging and thought-provoking narrative that reflects the collective grief and outrage surrounding the tragic incident.

State of Siege: Temple Attack – Akshardham Temple Incident

The Zee5 film, State of Siege: Temple Attack, takes inspiration from the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar. The fictional drama, featuring Akshaye Khanna as NSG commando Hanut Singh, unfolds the intense events as pilgrims are held hostage. The film offers a cinematic depiction of the bravery and sacrifice exhibited during the counter-terrorism operation.

The Railway Men: Bhopal Gas Disaster

Shiv Rawail’s series, The Railway Men, available on Netflix, unfolds a fictionalized story of four men associated with the Indian Railways during the Bhopal Gas Disaster of 1984. Starring Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan, the historical drama sheds light on the heroic efforts that saved numerous lives on that fateful night.

Scoop: Jigna Vora

Created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series narrates the life story of Vora, who faced accusations of murdering mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. Starring Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Harman Baweja, “Scoop” provides a gripping portrayal of true crime.

Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta Scam

Set in early 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story captures the meteoric rise and fall of Harshad Mehta- the flamboyant big bull of the stock market. When feisty financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposed him as the man behind India’s biggest financial scam of the time, it shook the nation.