Harsh Gujral removes all episodes of ‘The Escape Room’ amid ‘India’s Got Talent’ controversy

Comedian Harsh Gujral has removed all episodes of his YouTube show The Escape Room from the platform. This decision follows a similar move by comedian Samay Raina, who recently took down all episodes of his show India’s Got Latent amid an ongoing controversy.

The Escape Room, which premiered in December 2024, featured candid conversations centered around anonymous confessions. The show had only released two episodes before they were taken down. Alongside the video removals, the official Instagram account for the show, which had a substantial following, has also been made private. Gujral has yet to provide any explanation regarding these actions.

The controversy originated from remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on India’s Got Latent, which sparked public criticism. The backlash led to the removal of the episode and, eventually, all content from the show’s channel. Multiple creators associated with the episode found themselves caught in the fallout as discussions intensified online and in official circles. The issue even reached Parliament, drawing further attention.

Following the removal of his content, Samay Raina issued a statement acknowledging the situation and expressing his willingness to cooperate with authorities. The incident has raised broader discussions about content moderation, comedic expression, and the boundaries of digital platforms.

With Gujral’s show now erased from YouTube, it remains to be seen how other comedians navigate the changing landscape of online entertainment amid increasing scrutiny.