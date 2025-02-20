Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan confirms release date

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, a film exploring the complexities of young love. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is directed by Shauna Gautam and will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 7.

The movie centers around the unpredictable nature of relationships and emotions, particularly in the modern dating era. Ibrahim takes on the role of Arjun Mehta, while Khushi plays Pia Jai Singh. The story navigates the fine line between reality and pretense when emotions start to shift.

With a focus on the dynamics of Gen Z romance, the film delves into the unspoken rules and challenges of first love. The cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, who contribute to the evolving journey of the lead characters.

The film aims to present a fresh perspective on relationships, touching upon the emotions and experiences that define youthful connections. As Nadaaniyan gears up for its release, audiences can expect a narrative filled with moments that capture the unpredictability of love.

This is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut outing at the movies while Khushi Kapoor’s second film with Netflix after she made her acting debut with The Archies in December 2023.

