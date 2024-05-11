India Kids Summit Season 5: “Kids media should be about responsibility,” – Dr. Anurag Batra

The India Kids Summit Season 5 saw some of the most distinguished professionals coming in for insightful conversations about an array of topics that ranged from decoding kids entertainment, the importance of IPs, shift from traditional TV to the web and so on.

But the event wouldn’t be complete without one special person gracing everyone with his presence and sharing his thoughts on kids entertainment in India. That is none other than Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld, Founder Exchange4media. He closed the event with his valedictory keynote address talking about the aforementioned topic and has something important to share.

Dr. Batra said, “Today, the consumption of content is so consistent that it can be and is very difficult to control it. This is multiplied in terms of units of consumption when it comes to kids. Unfortunately, a lot of what we see today isn’t done responsibly. The media that caters to kids and their sources of entertainment should be about responsibility. One needs to understand how you can do programming. The statistics are easily available on Google for everyone to see. You might be surprised by some of them and it is much crazier than you anticipated.”

He added, “It might sound regular but it is true that whatever habits we inculcate into kids, they be like that. The kind of aggression you see on television baffles me. However, one thing that is certain is that as parents, you cannot be unpopular with children. According to me, there are three things that are easily ignored and shouldn’t be ignored. 1. Teaching children kindness through content. As I mentioned earlier, there is so much aggression on TV or any content kids consume that this has become imperative to do. Basic human kindness goes a long way and to children, they can only be taught by you. As brands, programmers and broadcasters, it is important to exercise that. 2. Caring for earth sustainability. The kind of environment we are living in is disastrous and, it is no secret that it is only getting worse. The long-term effects of this might not be faced by us but our kids, grandkids, great grandkids and so on – they will suffer. The children are going to inherit everything we have. To leave a better planet than what it is now is what we should be working towards. 3. Sleep. I have been following a particular sleep schedule for so many years where I get to bed at an appropriate time in the night and get up early, thus not compromising on the sleep. I can be and have been extremely busy just like so many others but sleep is something I have never compromised upon. Today, I see children sleeping very late and it might seem rather basic but unknowingly, your day that follows is affected by your lack of sleep and peace in one way or another. Hence, to be inculcating a certain and sustainable sleeping habit is very important.”

He concluded, “Kids entertainment in India has suffered from being irresponsible, and the way forward is for brands, programmers, broadcasters and all the players involved is to be responsible, particular and entertain kids while educating them and being kind. Thank you.”

