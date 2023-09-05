Digital | News

Dynamic Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut in a suspenseful avatar like never before. In Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Jaane Jaan,’ Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the role of a sultry neighbour turned murder suspect, promising a roller-coaster ride of suspense, mystery, and intrigue.

Based on the bestselling mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in supporting roles, and will be released in three weeks’ time. Recently, the makers released its official trailer and in it, Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes a magnetic charm as the enigmatic neighbour with a hidden past. The trailer hints at a plot woven with secrecy, dark revelations, and unexpected twists, setting the stage for a gripping narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza in the film, which is set in the hill station of Kalimpong. Maya appears to be in an abusive relationship, which her neighbour Naren has a hunch about. Naren is played in the film by Jaideep, and the trailer portrays him as a creepy stalker. Vijay plays the cop Karan, who shows up in Kalimpong looking for Maya’s missing husband, and develops a romantic relationship with her. Karan and Naren are old friends, and he immediately asks Naren about his ‘hot padosi’, who also happens to be the prime suspect in his investigation.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is no stranger to crafting suspenseful narratives, having left audiences spellbound with movies like ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Badla.’ With ‘Jaane Jaan,’ he seems to be delving deeper into the thriller genre, promising an intricately woven plot that challenges viewers’ perceptions and keeps them guessing until the very end.