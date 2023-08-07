K-Dramas dubbed in Hindi coming to Amazon miniTV this August: Your Honour, Big Issue and Switch in the line up

The Hindi-dubbed international shows will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV Imported for absolutely free within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV

Mumbai, August 8th 2023: Amazon miniTV is slated to launch its eclectic-roster of the month in August for Hindi Dubbed international shows under “miniTV imported”. The streaming service today unveiled the alluring promo, driving the excitement across K-Drama enthusiasts, quenching their thirst to indulge in Korean content. Ranging across multiple genres such as romance, drama, thriller and more, “miniTV Imported” will stream some of the most popular K-dramas dubbed in Hindi, which are internationally acclaimed owing to their intricate storylines, melodrama, skilful actors and adrenaline-pumping action. The enticing catalogue on Amazon miniTV for August 2023 is certain to add the flavour of K-drama-fever with shows including Your Honour, Big Issue, and Switch from 9th August onwards.

With the intent to keep its audience entertained and hooked, the streaming service dropped the promo, offering an extensive selection of content with several popular global shows. The streaming service is geared up to provide the best entertainment for August 2023, with content ranging from the tale of a condemned criminal with a twist involving identical twins to the good vs evil struggle of a conman and an alluring tale of celebrity photographers. Romance, drama, thrill and mystery, Amazon miniTV has covered it all with shows like Your Honour, Switch and Big Issue, all dubbed in Hindi. Dashing Men, Daring Stories and Double Dhamaal, this August viewers are in for some engrossing tales of passion and emotions with Amazon miniTV.

Indulge in the experience of intriguing storylines, stellar performances and international settings in a desi avatar with Amazon miniTV. The international shows are streaming in Hindi, exclusively on ‘Amazon miniTV Imported’ for free within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

Promo Link:

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Always Entertaining. Always Free.

● Exclusive shows and videos: Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Badtameez Dil,Hunter, The Haunting,Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray,Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others. The content has been carefully curated to suit the varying entertainment preferences of today’s viewers.

● No Paid Subscription required: Amazon miniTV is absolutely free!

Instant access: Amazon miniTV is present on Amazon’s shopping app, which is India’s most trusted and largest online store. Just download the Amazon shopping app, click or search for ‘miniTV’ to view from thousands of titles available. Want to watch on the big screen? Then visit www.amazon.in on your laptop and click on Amazon miniTV or on on Fire TV.

Industry recognition: Amazon miniTV’s content has received a lot of love from fans and the industry. Physicswallah was rated as one of the top 5 web series in 2022 by Ormax; our short film Shimmy won the People’s Choice Award for Best Actor and Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor (Pratik Gandhi); Clean won best short film at IWM Buzz Awards 2022; Yatri Kripa Dhyan De was adjudged the best short film by Indian Television Academy; as our most loved high school drama Crushed was nominated at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards, to name a few.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in offers a single destination to customers to shop for millions of products, make payments with Amazon Pay, and watch free entertainment content with Amazon miniTV.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.