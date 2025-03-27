Rashmika Mandanna gives some K-drama recommendations that cannot be missed

Rashmika Mandanna recently engaged with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she opened up about her favorite K-Dramas, Chinese dramas, and anime. When a fan inquired about her latest K-Drama recommendation, she mentioned finishing Love Scout. She also shared her admiration for a Chinese drama titled First Frost, describing it as an enjoyable watch. Additionally, she revealed that she is currently watching Undercover High School.

Beyond her love for entertainment, Rashmika has been occupied with multiple film commitments. She recently delivered a hit with Chaava, adding to her growing list of successful projects. Looking ahead, she is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, where she stars alongside Salman Khan. The film is set to hit theaters later this week and has generated considerable anticipation.

Apart from Sikandar, she has a packed schedule with a lineup of films across different genres. She will be seen in Kubera, followed by Thaama, both of which have created buzz among fans. Additionally, she is collaborating with Shahid Kapoor for an upcoming film directed by Anees Bazmee.

Rashmika continues to balance her passion for international entertainment with her demanding film career. Her enthusiasm for K-Dramas and Chinese dramas reflects her diverse interests, while her upcoming projects reinforce her position as one of the busiest stars in the industry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in these new roles, while she continues to share glimpses of her personal favorites from the world of entertainment.