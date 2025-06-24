Krishna Ponia & Love Kwatra bring an unfiltered emotional ride with new talk show ‘Direct Dil Se’, hosted by Love Kwatra

Producer Krishna Ponia and actor Love Kwatra are gearing up to make a significant impact in the digital landscape with their new YouTube talk show, “Direct Dil Se.” This innovative and emotionally resonant series is poised to delve deep into the lives and experiences of its guests, bridging the often stark divide between fame and genuine emotion. Rather than simply showcasing the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, “Direct Dil Se” aims to explore the authentic feelings and stories that lie beneath the surface. The show is being brought to life by the creative forces of Om Kridha Entertainment and KrishnKhairat Entertainment, promising an engaging and heartfelt viewing experience that invites audiences to connect with their favourite stars on a more personal level.

In an age of curated content and picture-perfect portrayals, this show aims to explore the human side of celebrities — the emotions and the truths which will be unfiltered, unscripted.

We hear that it is an earnest approach to create a raw and honest journey where stars will take a ride from laughter to tears, from inspiration to revelation — every emotion is welcomed and every truth is respected.

The show will be hosted by the charismatic and empathetic Love Kwatra, who is not just a host but an actor himself. His unique conversational style, warmth, and honesty will make the guests feel seen, heard, and safe, leading to unprecedented moments of truth that are bound to touch the viewers’ hearts.

Speaking about the vision, Producers share, “Direct Dil Se is more than a show. It’s an emotion. In today’s world, we often forget that celebrities are humans too, with unspoken fears, unheard struggles, and untold stories. This platform gives them a safe space to be vulnerable, real, and most importantly — themselves.”

The talk show will soon stream on the YouTube channel “Direct Dil Se”.