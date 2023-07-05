Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix

A new thriller being produced for Netflix entitled Do Patti will star Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

Do Patti marks the debut of celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon and the talented actor Kriti Sanon as producers. Both Kriti and Kanika are no strangers to the streaming world and have received a lot of love on Netflix in the past. While Kriti was adored by audiences as Mimi, Kanika’s Haseen Dilruba was one of the most celebrated films on Netflix. These powerhouses will now be seen in brand new producer avatar with Netflix as their segway into production gives birth to this one kind creative enterprise with Do Patti.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ’’

Actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Expressing her excitement for Do Patti, Kanika Dhillon shares, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries’’