ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix

Netflix entitled Do Patti will star Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Jul,2023 10:50:22
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix

A new thriller being produced for Netflix entitled Do Patti will star Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

Do Patti marks the debut of celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon and the talented actor Kriti Sanon as producers. Both Kriti and Kanika are no strangers to the streaming world and have received a lot of love on Netflix in the past. While Kriti was adored by audiences as Mimi, Kanika’s Haseen Dilruba was one of the most celebrated films on Netflix. These powerhouses will now be seen in brand new producer avatar with Netflix as their segway into production gives birth to this one kind creative enterprise with Do Patti.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ’’

Actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix 823736

Expressing her excitement for Do Patti, Kanika Dhillon shares, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries’’

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity
Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity
Tejas’ Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th
Tejas’ Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
“What Is She Doing?” Tamannaah Bhatia Has Damaged Her Career With An Overdose Of Screen Intimacy
“What Is She Doing?” Tamannaah Bhatia Has Damaged Her Career With An Overdose Of Screen Intimacy
Read Latest News