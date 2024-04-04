Digital | News

Objection Overruled! Netflix confirms S2 of the loved courtroom comedy - Maamla Legal Hai, which will see Ravi Kishan reprise his role as Judge VD Tyagi.

Following its recent debut, Maamla Legal Hai skyrocketed to the top of the charts, claiming the #1 spot in India for four consecutive weeks and still holding steady in the Top 10 list of the most watched series and films in India. With fans clamouring for more, Netflix announced the return of the title in its second season.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of their beloved characters, one wonders if V.D. Tyagi ko justice mein kick milegi ya nahi? Kya Sujata Didi ko milega AC Chamber? Will charcoal-water-drinking Ananya Shroff continue to fight for truth and justice? And finally, the Donna of Patparganj District Court -Vishwas Pandey, how will he maneuver through the courtroom dynamics with his witty one-liners and ingenious solutions? All we can say is, stay tuned!

Speaking on the season announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head Netflix India said, “We’re enjoying sharing so many laughs with our audiences. In just the first three months of 2024, we’ve seen great successes back to back in the comedy genre. The Great Indian Kapil Show and Mamla Legal Hai have delighted our members not only in India but across the world. This speaks volumes about fresh ideas and spaces being explored and brought to life across our series slate. When every title receives such unequivocal love it is extremely rewarding. We can’t wait to bring forward the second season of Maamla Legal Hai with newer antics and fresher challenges in the lives of our Patparganj lawyers.”

Speaking on the S2 announcement, Executive Producer & Showrunner Sameer Saxena shared his excitement, “Maamla Legal Hai was created with a genuineness that, we hoped, appeals to the audience. We are humbled by the overwhelming reception, the appreciation for its humour and the recognition of the performances and camaraderie of our cast members.” He further added,

“Collaborating with Netflix gives us the joy of bringing such stories to life – the ones that have a wide appeal. With Season two, we are excited to go further down the corridors of Patparganj District Court and bring to life further cases along with refreshing new shenanigans.”

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai promises an even wilder ride, packed with laughs, drama, and legal mischief – and even more eccentric cases.