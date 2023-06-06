Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories

Netflix’s Lust Stories in in 2018 brought us four super-talented directors Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar , Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee’s take on love lust and loyalty.Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent pedigree including, the four remarkable directors helming this anthology: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh.

Lust Story also boasts of brilliant ensemble cast : Amruta Subhash, Kajol(in the episode directed by Amit Sharma) , Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome .

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with Lust Stories 2 said, “After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Gully Boy To Lust Stories: Zoya Akhtar’s Best Movie Endings That Melt Our Hearts

When Lata Mangeshkar And Her Family Got Upset With Karan Johar’s Lust Stories

From Guilty to Lust Stories: Kiara Advani’s movies/series you need to watch on OTT platform!

Kiara Advani Vs Bhumi Pednekar Vs Radhika Apte: Who is the attractive diva from Lust Stories?