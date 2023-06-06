ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories

In the year 2018, when Lust Stories released on OTT, it sent shockwaves everywhere and for all the good reasons. Well, this time, it is back again with season 2 of the series and well, you will simply love it. Read all the details here

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Jun,2023 17:45:26
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories

Netflix’s Lust Stories in in 2018 brought us four super-talented directors Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar , Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee’s take on love lust and loyalty.Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent pedigree including, the four remarkable directors helming this anthology: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh.

Lust Story also boasts of brilliant ensemble cast : Amruta Subhash, Kajol(in the episode directed by Amit Sharma) , Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome .

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with Lust Stories 2 said, “After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Gully Boy To Lust Stories: Zoya Akhtar’s Best Movie Endings That Melt Our Hearts

When Lata Mangeshkar And Her Family Got Upset With Karan Johar’s Lust Stories

From Guilty to Lust Stories: Kiara Advani’s movies/series you need to watch on OTT platform!

Kiara Advani Vs Bhumi Pednekar Vs Radhika Apte: Who is the attractive diva from Lust Stories?

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it - Karishma Tanna
I stopped going to parties and awards functions just for the heck of it - Karishma Tanna
Netflix & Karnesh Ssharma Collaborate On Kohrra
Netflix & Karnesh Ssharma Collaborate On Kohrra
It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi
It is a dream come true moment for me to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Heeramandi: Laleeta Trivedi
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May
Exclusive: Theatre actor Baharul Islam bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Exclusive: Theatre actor Baharul Islam bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided
Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided
Latest Stories
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show
Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show
It is my first ever grey-shaded character: Vijay Tilani on his role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
It is my first ever grey-shaded character: Vijay Tilani on his role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Read Latest News