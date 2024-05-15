Netflix paid 42.16 crores to license ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’s release – report

The legal battle between Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (SCIPL) and Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited (Reliance) posed a potential obstacle to the release of the film Amar Singh Chamkila.on Netflix, scheduled for April 12. Reports from April 2024 indicated that the dispute primarily concerned a loan agreement and SCIPL’s assertion of rights over the film’s revenues, as previously reported by multiple publications.

According to information from the Indian Kanoon Organisation website, SCIPL provided financial backing to Reliance for the production of eleven Hindi films, granting a loan of Rs. 268 crores.

The agreement included provisions for a lien and charge on the earnings from these films, as well as any future productions by Reliance, whether conducted independently or in partnership. Subsequent communication led to amendments confirming SCIPL’s entitlement to recoup Rs. 168 crores invested in the creation of six films, in addition to the associated capital expenses.

SCIPL alleged that Reliance defaulted on repayment, thus promoting them to file a case seeking recovery of Rs. 60,23,73,358.

Nevertheless, SCIPL expressed apprehensions upon discovering Reliance’s intentions to release five films, among them Amar Singh Chamkila, scheduled for Netflix release on April 12, 2024.

Initially seeking to halt the film’s release entirely, SCIPL adjusted their approach, narrowing their demands to a deposit of Rs. 42.16 crores. This sum corresponded to the funds received by Reliance from Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, a Netflix affiliate.

