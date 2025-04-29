Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 4; Release Date Announced

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to reprise his role as Madhav Mishra in the fourth season of Criminal Justice, now titled A Family Matter. The latest chapter in the legal drama series will begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 22.

A new teaser for the season has been released, offering a glimpse into the complex world of courtroom drama and personal entanglements. The story appears to center around a tangled relationship and a mysterious death, both of which bring Mishra back into the legal spotlight.

Tripathi, who has become synonymous with the role of the sharp yet grounded lawyer, expressed deep personal connection with the character. He described the experience of returning as Mishra as more than just another performance, highlighting how the role has evolved with time and remained close to him throughout the series’ run.

Director Rohan Sippy also returns to helm the season. He praised Tripathi’s portrayal and mentioned the introduction of several new characters who will contribute to the season’s narrative tension. The series promises to maintain its focus on courtroom dynamics while expanding its emotional and legal conflicts.

Joining the cast this season are Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh. Each brings their own energy to the ensemble, suggesting multiple story arcs woven around the main case.

Produced by Applause Entertainment alongside BBC Studios India, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter continues to build on the franchise’s strong foundation. With its new storyline, the upcoming season aims to explore the intersection of legal battles and personal dilemmas in yet another thought-provoking installment.

