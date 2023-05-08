Prime Video’s Third Indian Chapter of the Internationally Acclaimed Modern Love Franchise—Modern Love Chennai From May 18

Prime Video’s Third Indian Chapter of the Internationally Acclaimed Modern Love Franchise—Modern Love Chennai From May 18. Subhash K Jha talks about the project in details for all readers of IWMBuzz. Read this special article here

After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, Prime Video brings us the anthology series Modern Love Chennai which starts streaming from May 18.

This is the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad. Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.

The anthology includes the following episodes “Lalagunda Bommaigal” – Directed by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara, “Imaigal” – Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu,“Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji” – Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar, features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan,“Margazhi” – Directed by Akshay Sundher, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal,“Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal” – Directed by Bharathiraja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi,“Ninaivo Oru Paravai” – Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Wamiqa and PB

Says creator of the series Thiagarajan Kumararaja. “Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers.”

Thiagarajan Kumararajasays the stories are a homage to Chennai. “We have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion—love—in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.”