Priyanka Chopra Jonas slams Monday blues as she begins shooting for ‘Citadel’ Season 2

Play and fun times are over for actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the lady is back to what she does best – work. It was only a couple of days ago when Chopra rocked the internet by sharing sizzling and hot images of herself and her husband, Nick Jonas and adorable clips of their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. But it seems like that was the end of what was a great vacation in France as Chopra has wasted no time in getting back into the groove and back to work.

Everyone has Monday blues and they hit harder for a person who has to wake up early and head to work but Chopra Jonas made sure to eradicate these blues for everyone out there as she shared a video of herself in the car, as she was headed away for a shoot, What made this inspiring for everyone out there was that it was about 5.40 am in the early morning and the sun hadn’t even risen yet but she was set and driving away to her shoot location for the much-anticipated and talked-about Citadel Season 2-

For the uninitiated, Chopra Jonas co-starred alongside Richard Madden in the mega series, Citadel that premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. The series received mixed reviews but apparently broke several viewership records for the streamer. The Indian version of Citadel called Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set to premiere later in November as it stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The Italian version, Citadel: Diana is also set to release in October 2024, and these three worlds are connected in intriguing ways.