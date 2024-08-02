Raja-Madhubani’s Dream Home: Couple Shares Joyful Moment of Moving into New 3BHK Flat

Actor Raja Goswami and Madhubani Goswami, one of the most beloved television couples, have achieved a significant milestone in their life. Raja has fulfilled his dream of buying a new 3BHK flat, and the couple has shared the joyful moment with their fans through a Facebook video. The video showcases the entire process, from registering the flat to entering their new home, and features Raja, Madhubani, their son Keshav, and Raja’s parents. Their journey is a true inspiration for all of us.

The couple, who rose to fame with their serial “Bhalobasha.com,” got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Keshav in 2021. Madhubani has been focusing on her family life since Keshav’s arrival, although she has made a few television appearances and is active on social media. Raja, on the other hand, is still active in the entertainment industry and is currently working on a new project that he will be sharing with his fans soon.

The new flat, located above the 14th floor, offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding area, including a lake. The video shows the flat’s interior, showcasing its spacious rooms and modern amenities. Raja’s parents were honored to open the door to their new home, making the moment even more special.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1583731142356931

Many fans and friends congratulated the couple on their new home and wished them happiness and prosperity. Raja-Madhubani’s dream home is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they are sure to create many happy memories there with their family. Their dedication is truly admirable.