RIP: Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away in bike accident

Know more about Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passed away unfortunately after a severe bike accident. Reports in the media suggest that he passed away after attempting a speed of 300km/hr with his bike

A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian digital entertainment industry.

As per the latest social media post by Viral Bhayani, popular Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan is unfortunately no more. As per media reports, the horrific incident happened during his attempt to reach 300km/he on the Yamuna Expressway. Reports suggest that Agastya passed away on the sport. The Kawasaki ZX-10R, which he was reportedly riding was shattered into pieces and even his helmet reportedly broke into several pieces. The rider reportedly passed away on the spot due to head trauma. He was a 25-year-old boy who was a resident of Dehra dun and had a humongous large fan following on social media.

In the past as well, we have heard instances when lives have been taken because of bike accidents. In situations like these, it becomes extremely important for youngsters and influencers to keep track of their activities so that such horrific and unfortunate incidents don’t get repeated. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give his family, friends and everyone closely associated with him to bear with this heartbreaking loss. After such a tragic incident, it’s important that the youngsters of today take lesson and ensure such things are never ever repeated in the future. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com