Sara Tendulkar Inaugurates Pilates Academy’s New Andheri West Studio With Family Support, Introduces Nutrition Bar KYNDA

Every parent swells with pride when they see their children’s success. One such special moment came for Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of Cricket, and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, when their daughter Sara Tendulkar inaugurated a new Pilates Studio in Mumbai on the strength of her hard work and passion.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote a proud message for Sara on Instagram. He said, “As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching@saratendulkar open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts. She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence.”

In the pictures shared with this post, the entire Tendulkar family, Sachin, Anjali, and Sara, were seen cutting the ribbon and celebrating the beginning of this new journey.

Strengthening its presence in Mumbai, Pilates Academy opened its fourth studio in Andheri West. On this occasion, Sara Tendulkar inaugurated the studio and introduced a new Nutrition Bar ‘KYNDA’. This is a smoothie and smoothie bowl bar designed by Sara herself to bring fitness and nutrition together.

27-year-old Sara Tendulkar is not just Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter; she has made her own identity. Sara is a Registered Nutritionist and Biomedical Scientist. She has a Bachelor’s in Biomedical Sciences and a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

Sara has also been interested in fashion and modeling. She has worked with many famous designers and participated in international fashion events.

Pilates Academy started in Dubai and is today a well-known name in the fitness world. Its focus is not just on workouts but on structured fitness through methodical training, certified instructors, and specialised equipment.

The new studio in Andheri West offers a beginner-friendly and advanced environment. In addition to group sessions, customised programs will be available so that everyone can plan their fitness journey according to their health goals.

The most unique part of this studio is the KYNDA Nutrition Bar, which serves healthy smoothies and smoothie bowls. Sara created this bar to integrate fitness and nutrition in one place.

This moment was also special for Sachin Tendulkar because his daughter carried forward his healthy lifestyle and took it to a new level with her hard work, studies, and thinking.

