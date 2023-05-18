ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation

The gorgeous Sara Tendulkar, after a long time, shared snaps on her Instagram story. She felt nostalgic going for her last presentation of her Master of Science.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023 19:30:48
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation

Everyone is aware of the fact that Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is a beauty with a brain. The starkid is very famous and has always been on top of the news. She has a massive fandom on her social media account. And she keeps her fans engaged with her through her engagement posts. In the latest Instagram story, the diva revealed her nostalgic feeling for her last presentation of her MSc degree.

Sara Tendulkar’s Last Presentation

Sara shared a couple of snaps on the Instagram story. Excited and nostalgic for her last presentation, the diva in the text wrote, “Last presentation of my MSc.” And later, in the following picture, she posed along with her other classmates and tagged University College London.

Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation 808420

Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation 808421

Like her mother, Sara wants to pursue a medical career, as her father, Sachin Tendulkar, shared in an interview.

In contrast, the diva has completed her school in Dhirubhai Ambani. It is the same school where many star kids have completed their education. Also she completed her Bachelor’s in medicine.

Sara Tendulkar loves reading books, watching movies, and listening to songs. She made her debut in modelling with the Ajio clothing brand. Her appearances at events have captivated her fans. Also, she is a travel lover and enjoys exploring new places across the globe.

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
Sara Tendulkar and her surprising hidden talents
Sara Tendulkar and her surprising hidden talents
Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday
Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday
Latest Stories
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
Read Latest News