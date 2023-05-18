Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation

The gorgeous Sara Tendulkar, after a long time, shared snaps on her Instagram story. She felt nostalgic going for her last presentation of her Master of Science.

Everyone is aware of the fact that Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is a beauty with a brain. The starkid is very famous and has always been on top of the news. She has a massive fandom on her social media account. And she keeps her fans engaged with her through her engagement posts. In the latest Instagram story, the diva revealed her nostalgic feeling for her last presentation of her MSc degree.

Sara Tendulkar’s Last Presentation

Sara shared a couple of snaps on the Instagram story. Excited and nostalgic for her last presentation, the diva in the text wrote, “Last presentation of my MSc.” And later, in the following picture, she posed along with her other classmates and tagged University College London.

Like her mother, Sara wants to pursue a medical career, as her father, Sachin Tendulkar, shared in an interview.

In contrast, the diva has completed her school in Dhirubhai Ambani. It is the same school where many star kids have completed their education. Also she completed her Bachelor’s in medicine.

Sara Tendulkar loves reading books, watching movies, and listening to songs. She made her debut in modelling with the Ajio clothing brand. Her appearances at events have captivated her fans. Also, she is a travel lover and enjoys exploring new places across the globe.

What's your opinion?