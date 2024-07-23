Sayantani Warns of ‘Timeless Actors’ Exploiting Sympathy, Sohini Sarkar Responds

In a recent social media post, actress Sayantani Guhathakurta warned her fellow actresses about “timeless actors” who exploit public sympathy for personal gain. Her post sparked a stir in the industry, with many interpreting it as a reference to a specific actor.

Sayantani wrote, “There are very few good people who can publicize their ex-lovers after they get married… These are the ones who can lie next to dead bodies and give interviews because if public sympathy increases, so will their followers. It will be convenient with him to get his next girlfriend their new ATM card.”

Sohini Sarkar, recently married, responded to Sayantani’s post with “love” emojis, leading many to speculate that the post was about her ex-boyfriend. However, Sayantani clarified that her post was not about Sohini but a general warning to actresses. “Sohini is my very good friend. I wish her and her husband all the best for their new life,” she said.

Sayantani also stated that she prefers to avoid gossip but sometimes needs to speak out. The post has sparked a significant debate in the industry, with many supporting Sayantani’s stance and others criticizing her for being too outspoken. However, the unity in the industry is evident, with Director Rajarshi Dey commenting on the post, saying, ‘Namo Vishnu Namo Vishnu,’ while actress Priyanka Mondal also supported Sayantani. The impact of this post on the industry dynamics is undeniable.