Singer Armaan Malik issues statement over confusion with ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ fame Armaan Malik

The saga surrounding YouTuber Armaan Malik, his wife Kritika Malik and influencer Vishal Pandey has been the talk of the town in the past day and a half now.

For the uninitiated, after Pandey seemingly innocently complimented Malik’s wife, Kritika; the latter went on to slap Pandey after a while – and wasn’t even punished by Bigg Boss.

This has led to a lot of flak in the outside world where multiple people have come forward and expressed their take on it.

However, one thing that has also been constant since YouTuber Armaan Malik hit the news is that singer Armaan Malik is more often than not being confused and wrongly associated with the controversies the YouTuber is associated with.

Hence, taking to social media, the singer stated, “Hi everyone, I’ve been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it.” He explained that the confusion stems from a YouTube content creator named Sandeep who changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

“This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person,” Malik wrote. He then stated, “I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way.”

The singer expressed his worry that the situation is “hampering my reputation and misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years.”

While understanding that he cannot control someone else’s name change, Malik requested his fans’ help. “Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him,” he pleaded.