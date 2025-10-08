Vote Now: Fan Favourite Esports Org Of The Year — Orangutan Esports, Revenant Esports, Entity Gaming, Global Esports, Godlike Esports, S8UL, GDR Hydra

IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Fan Favourite Esports Org Of The Year. Check it out below!

1) Orangutan Esports: Vote Now Orangutan is an esports and gaming lifestyle organization that organizes gaming competitions to boost the gaming industry in India. It promotes professional gaming and serves as a platform for gamers to compete at a higher level.

2) Revenant Esports: Vote Now In the gaming world, Revenant Esports is a well-known name. It is an Indian esports organisation that focuses on organizing battles between teams and providing a high-level gaming experience for gamers. The organisation primarily organises competitions in games such as BGMI, Valorant, and Brawl Stars.

3) Entity Gaming: Vote Now This is one of the oldest gaming organizations in India. Entity Gaming’s teams compete on a global level in several popular video games, including BGMI and Valorant. It is managed by professionals and offers a high-level gaming experience.

4) Global Esports: Vote Now It is an Indian esports organization that organizes competitions between professional teams in various esports titles, including Valorant, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. Besides organising games, this organisation also helps aspiring gamers to grow with content creation and streams.

5) Godlike Esports: Vote Now Godlike Esports is a leading gaming organization in India with ambitions to elevate the gaming world. With top athletes and content creators, this organisation is among the world’s leading organisations.

6) S8UL: Vote Now S8UL needs no introduction. It is undoubtedly the favorite of every gaming fan. It is a prominent organisation that organises battles in games like BGMI and Valorant majorly. This organisation has won several competitions, making it a unique entity.

7) GDR Hydra: Vote Now GDR refers to ‘Gods Reign’ while Hydra is an esports team, with a specific member, Dynamo Gaming, who is also co-owner of this organisation. This organisation is known for its gameplay in games like BGMI. Also, with the unique gaming techniques, this organisation is gaining popularity.

Voting ends soon. For details, log on to https://www.indiagamingaward.com/