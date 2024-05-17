Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Ishaan Khatter

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Jackie Shroff (Mast Mein Rehne Ka) Vote Now The ever-charming actor never misses a chance to impress with his amazing personality wherever he goes. With his real-life energy, he portrayed the role of Kamath, a retired widower in Mast Mein Rehne Ka, alongside Neena Gupta. His performance enjoying the adventures and moments of life with a bubbly woman was amazing in this film.

Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan) Vote Now He is one of the finest actors in the industry. His love for acting can be seen in his roles, just like his character Naren Vyas in the mystery/thriller film Jaane Jaan. His performance was lauded. The cast of the show includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma, and others.

Varun Dhawan (Bawaal) Vote Now In the romantic action, the heartthrob Varun showcased his acting skills. His performance as a small-town man who falls in love with a most beautiful girl was top-notch. Paired alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film received rave reviews.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (HADDI) Vote Now The powerhouse of talent, Nawazuddin, left the audience spellbound with his double role, one of which was a transgender character in the film Haddi. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in key roles.

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Vote Now The marvelous Manoj never ceases to impress with his acting skills, and his stint in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is just another example. His character, a lawyer who fiercely fights for the victim of sexual assault, amazed the viewers.

Pankaj Tripathi (Kadak Singh) Vote Now With his amazing acting skills from Mimi to Mirzapur, he has become everyone’s favorite. Yet again, with his character A K Srivastava, an officer of the Department of Financial Crime who is on a mission to solve a scam that threatens to ruin his credibility and family in Kadak Singh.

Siddhant Chaturvedi (KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN) Vote Now One of the talented actors in town, Siddhant, yet again proved his skills in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. His character, Imaad Ali, who deals with his own life issues, makes people laugh with his stand-up comedy, and it is undeniably one of his best roles.

Adarsh Gourav (KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN) Vote Now The multi-talented Adarsh often grabs attention with his stints in shows. In Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he did justice with his character of an insecure boy who made mistakes but eventually was courageous enough to accept them and beg pardon.

Ishaan Khatter (Pippa) Vote Now Featured alongside Mrunal Thakur in Pippa, Ishaan played the fierce role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The biographical war film is based on the real-life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta. In contrast, Ishaan started his acting journey with Dhadak.

