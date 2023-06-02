Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 mins): Chhatriwali, Dasvi, Darlings, Freddy, Gulmohar, Jalsa, Lost, Mission Majnu, Monica, O My Darling

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantages of this type of digital field are there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the category of most popular digital film on the web (above 60 mins) at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Chhatriwali (Netflix) Vote Now Without any element of doubt, earned a lot of love for the niche subject that it chose to deal with. Rakul Preet Singh was simply fantastic and well, we loved her in every way.

Darlings (Netflix) Vote Now The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and others in lead roles was one of the finest and no wonder why Alia Bhatt chose this as her OTT debut and first home production project. One of the favourites to win this year.

Dasvi (Netflix) Vote Now The movie saw the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam play characters which they have never done in the past. Their trio worked like magic for the audience and we loved it for real.

Freddy (Disney Plus Hotstar) Vote Now Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s movie was one of the finest thrillers that we saw. There was an element of mystery in the movie and that made it all the way more entertaining for fans.

Gulmohar (Disney Plus Hotstar) Vote Now Well, when you have a power packed performer like Manoj Bajpayee, the name and presence itself is enough. This, when backed by a strong script, makes things even better. No wonder it is one of the best films on OTT in the recent past.

Jalsa (Prime Video) Vote Now This thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles kept the audience glued right till the very end. It has it own layers and no wonder it became an enjoyable watch for the audience.

Lost (ZEE5) Vote Now Yami Gautam was simply outstanding and phenomenal in this project and no wonder, this film by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has travelled to many countries around the globe. One of the favourites indeed.

Mission Majnu (Netflix) Vote Now The movie starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles and well, their stunning chemistry managed to impress everyone for real. No wonder the movie deserves a nomination in this category.

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix) Vote Now This has to be rated as one of the finest and most well-made movies on OTT in today’s time. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and others in the lead role and well, the cast simply couldn’t have been better. No wonder, it is one of the finest movies made on OTT this year.

