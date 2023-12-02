Exclusive: CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks hospitalized; battling for life

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who is synonymous by his screen name of Fredricks, in the long-running cop show CID is hospitalized. Dinesh who is in his late fifties, had a heart attack post which he was admitted to the Tunga Hospital in Mumbai.

As per a reliable source, “Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support.”

We hear that the entire team of cast and crew of CID was made aware of his health condition yesterday night, post which many of them dropped at the hospital to enquire about his health today.

Dinesh has been extremely popular by the name Fredericks aka Freddy, in CID. He has been a delightful actor, having worked in films Sarfarosh, Mela etc.

We buzzed a few actors from the CID team, but did not get through to any of them.

As we were about to file this report, we got to know that Dinesh’s condition was a bit better when compared to his critical state yesterday night.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated about the same.

CID the cop-based series produced by BP Singh’s Fireworks Productions, was on air from 1998 to 2018. The series was created by B. P. Singh and starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe respectively. The actors of CID have been household names, and have been very popular.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.