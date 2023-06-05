ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Vote Now: Rising Viral Sensation – Female? Ankita Sahigal, Sharma Sisters, Aastha Shah, Sameeksha Takke, Sakshi Keswani, Tarini Shah, Ankita Chawla

Presenting the nominees for IWMBuzz Digital Awards for Rising Viral Sensation – Female

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Jun,2023 15:20:17
Get ready to witness the grandest extravaganza in the world of web entertainment! The much-awaited IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s most happening web entertainment awards, is back and ready to rock your screens.

With the previous four editions setting the bar high, the fifth edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair!

It’s a world where creativity knows no bounds and improvisation reigns supreme. So, hold on tight as we unveil the nominees for the coveted category of Rising Viral Sensation – Female’ at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Ankita Sehgal

First up is Ankita Sehgal, the reigning queen of Instagram reels. With her infectious humour and relatable content, Ankita has become a viral sensation, leaving the internet in stitches. Her videos on the comical nuances of “newly married couples” have struck a chord with viewers, earning her a devoted following.

Sharma Sisters

Next, we have the dynamic duo known as the Sharma Sisters, Krittika Sharma and Tanya Sharma. These YouTube sensations have amassed an impressive fan base of over 2 million subscribers. With their engaging and entertaining content, they have won the hearts of fans far and wide, becoming a household name in the process.

Aastha Shah

In the realm of empowerment, Aastha Shah stands tall. This inspiring creator has fearlessly used social media to challenge the stigma surrounding her skin condition, vitiligo. Her journey of self-acceptance and positive messaging has resonated deeply with her audience, making her a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Sameeksha Takke

Sameeksha Takke, from beauty and fashion to food and travel, Sameeksha fearlessly delves into various realms, sharing her experiences and discoveries with her eager followers. Her infectious enthusiasm and thirst for knowledge make her a true force to be reckoned with.

Sakshi Keswani

Sakshi Keswani, the comedy queen on YouTube, has amassed a staggering 3 million subscribers on her channel ‘Being Suku.’ Her hilarious vlogs and skits have the power to turn any frown upside down, leaving viewers in stitches.

Tarini Shah

Tarini Shah is a Gen-Z influencer who has taken the digital world by storm. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, Tarini has become a source of entertainment, creating content that is not only fun but also relatable. Her magnetic personality and engaging posts have solidified her status as a beloved figure in the online realm.

Ankita Chawla

Ankita Chawla is a Gen Z creative marketer with an undeniable passion for social media, content production, and brand building. With her expertise and dedication, Ankita has garnered recognition from renowned publications, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the digital landscape.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to

