YRF & Netflix challenge Stay Order on Maharaj

Yash Raj Films & Netflix are challenging the Stay Order on Maharaj, multiple industry sources confirmed. The Gujarat High Court had issued a stay on the release of Maharaj yesterday, a day before it was set to stream on Netflix, the number one global streaming platform.

A reputed, veteran trade source says, “YRF and Netflix are challenging the Stay order. The matter is in court. Maharaj is based on a real-life case. It is adapted from Saurabh Shah’s book titled Maharaj. The author has also come out to say that the film does not vilify the Vaishnav community or the religion. It is about a social reformer, who brought about a positive change in society. The makers are hopeful for a positive outcome on this.”

Maharaj has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and it stars Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey.