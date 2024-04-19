Casting Director Shivam Gupta looks forward to Ranneeti’s launch on Jio Cinema for all these reasons

Casting Director Shivam Gupta’s anticipation for the launch of Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond on Jio Cinema is palpable, fueled by his relentless dedication to casting and talent management. Hailing from Bareilly, Shivam’s journey to this moment has been one of unwavering hustle and passion.

With over 500 advertisements with numerous films, OTT and tv projects under his belt, Shivam’s trajectory being into direction then casting assistant to the founder of Castify and Apex Management is a testament to his tenacity and vision. His company boasts a roster of exceptional talent including Darsheel Safary, Anuj Saini Debattama Saha, Omkar Kapoor, , Vahbiz Dorabjee, Chirag Shah, Kanika Gautam, Shivam Anand amongst others elevating the industry standard.

The meticulous casting process for Ranneeti spanned over a year, reflecting Shivam’s commitment to perfection. Assembling an ensemble cast of such caliber was no small feat, yet Shivam and his team navigated the intricacies with precision, ensuring that each role found its perfect match.

Ranneeti, set to stream on Jio Cinema from April 25th, promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storytelling and stellar performances from the likes of Jimmy Sheirgill, Lara Dutta, and more. It stands as a testament to Shivam’s unwavering pursuit of excellence in every project he undertakes.

Even amidst the excitement of Ranneeti’s impending release, Shivam and his team remain tirelessly dedicated to their craft, juggling multiple OTT projects and feature films with the same fervour and determination.

Here’s to Shivam Gupta and his team, whose passion and hustle continue to shape the landscape of casting and talent management in the industry.