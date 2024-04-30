It feels good to be directing my own projects, to see my vision transform onto the screen: Director Santosh Singh of Ranneeti – Balakot & Beyond fame

Director Santosh Singh has captained the Ship of the web series Ranneeti – Balakot & Beyond extremely well. In a candid conversation with IWMBuzz.com, he exclusively takes us through the challenges while shooting for the series with the stellar cast, on his vision and much more.

Santosh Singh has earlier directed projects for the OTT, Broken but Beautiful, Fitrat, and Apharan 2.

How big was it to mount such a huge ensemble cast in Ranneeti – Balakot & Beyond?

Mounting such a huge ensemble cast for Ranneeti was indeed a significant challenge that my creative team and I were able to put together. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, Satyajeet Dubey, Akansha Singh, and Elnaz Nourozi. They are not only exceptional actors but also individuals with great positive energy and vibe.

This dynamic was crucial for the scale of the show we aimed to achieve. Jimmy Shergill was always our first choice for his role, and his portrayal in the show will demonstrate why. When it came to casting Lara Dutta’s character, we came across a few names, but it was her who stood out to us. She’s an extremely strong personality, and that’s what we were looking for. The audience is going to love Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi for the way they have performed.

Tell us about Ranneeti and its USP.

Ranneeti stands out through its unique selling proposition (USP) of exploring the untold stories behind real-life events, specifically the Pulwama blast and the Balakot airstrikes. The series provides a captivating portrayal of the drama, planning, and execution that unfolded behind closed doors during these critical moments in history. Its authenticity, combined with compelling performances and intricate storytelling, sets it apart in the OTT landscape. The show takes audiences behind the closed doors of intelligence agencies and into the world of spies, offering insight into how hybrid warfare is conducted in today’s era, a concept that is new for viewers.

You have been part of a good number of romantic tales in the past. This one seems different. Explain the process of directing it.

While I have been part of romantic tales in the past, Ranneeti presents a different narrative challenge that was exciting as a director. Directing this series involved meticulous research to ensure accuracy and authenticity in portraying real events. It required navigating the complexities of geopolitics and intelligence operations while capturing the emotional depth of the characters amidst national crises. Balancing the intensity of the plot with nuanced character development was key to bringing this story to life.

From being an assistant director to handling projects as the Director, how does it feel? How has the journey been?

It feels really good to be directing my own projects now, to see my vision transform onto the screen. Talking about the journey, I think my filmmaking journey has been filled with challenges. Every day presented a new challenge, and it’s like dodging fireballs while playing Temple Run. No matter how much you’ve planned or prepared during pre-production, everything can go haywire on the day of the shoot. That’s when all your learnings come into play. Despite the odds, when you finally see the finished film, you feel proud of yourself and everyone involved. Looking back, you laugh at the silly mishaps, but that’s the fun of filmmaking. It’s a rush like no other job can give you—an adrenaline-fuelled gaming experience.

The Director is called the Captain of the Ship. How do you justify this statement with your work prowess.

Captain of the Ship. This title emphasises the leadership, vision, and overall responsibility for steering the project to success. As the Director has a clear vision for the film, from its overall theme and aesthetic to the nuances of individual scenes. They also collaborate closely with other members of the team, including writers, actors, cinematographers, and editors. They listen to input from others and incorporate it into their vision to create the best possible final product that resonates with audiences.

What are the immediate next plans?

After Ranneeti, my next project “Nausikhiye,” will mark my debut as a film director. The film is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Lionsgate Studios, and stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar, and Shreya Dhanwantry, along with an outstanding ensemble cast of talented actors.

Are there any goals that you see happening to you in the future?

Goal is very simple, find and select good stories that I make and tell.

There is too much content made available on OTT, how do you think viewers can choose the best?

As content creators, we recognise that our country has a diverse population with varied preferences when it comes to consuming content. We believe that by offering a wide range of options, we empower individuals to choose the content that best suits their interests and preferences. Our goal is to provide a platform where everyone can find something they enjoy.