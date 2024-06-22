Exclusive: My patience will be put to test inside the house: Sai Ketan Rao on Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sai Ketan Rao who is known for his portrayals before the camera with projects Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Chashni, Imlie etc, is now tasting the experience of being in a reality show for the first time. He enters Jio Cinema’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 reality show as one of the contestants.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sai Ketan Rao, before entering the show, expresses his fears, his desires in this journey inside the house.

Read on.

This will be your first reality show experience. What are the feelings within you at the moment?

Ofcourse, people come with a lot of expectations. People come for fame, money, win etc. I want to showcase my personality to the public. I want to overcome my fear of presenting myself as Sai Ketan Rao before the layman. It is easier acting, as I have my lines and I know what to do. Bigg Boss is a totally different show. I want to overcome this fear of mine through this show. In simple words, I want to impress people.

Why Bigg Boss OTT?

It is the best. It is India’s biggest reality show.

What is the real side of yours that you are eager to show your fans through this show?

I want to showcase my attribute of understanding. Also, I want to put my feelings properly in a given situation.

How easy or tough will it be for you to stay in a locked-up house with new people? Take us through the feelings.

It will be tough. I will miss my family. Main chahta hoon ki mere log mere saath aaye (I want my people to come with me). In that case, I want to understand the people who are with me.

What are the qualities in you, that will be put to test in the house?

My patience.

The show has a new host Anil Kapoor. What do you expect to see from him?

He is a fantastic person. Anil Sir has great charisma and swag. I want to experience this swag of his when I am in the show.

Will you miss meeting Salman Khan?

Salman Khan Sir is another fantastic personality. As a fanboy, I will miss meeting him this time. I hope to work with him or meet him anytime in future.

Your message to your fans.

I trust my fans. For the past many years, they have showered me with their blessings. I want them to vote and love me in my journey in the Bigg Boss house.