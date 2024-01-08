I look forward to a great year of content at Atrangii: Nivedita Basu, the VP of Content and Business Alliance at Atrangii TV and OTT

Creative genius Nivedita Basu now helms the content in Atrangii TV and OTT. She has planned a new horizon in the making with respect to content making for the said platforms.

In a frank talk with IWMBuzz.com, Nivedita chats about the upcoming projects and the vision of Atrangii TV and OTT.

She says, “Our last show, Kink Kiss Ishq N Konnections, got a lot of traction being it was our first captive reality show. And Johri again, because of Nishant Malkani and Charu Asopa’s popularity got a lot of traction. And the best part about Johri was we syndicated it with MX Player. It was inspired by a real-life story, giving it more impetus. People were curious to see how we’ve made the story.”

She adds, “Johri, for us, from Atrangii, is a premium show because we are a low-cost content-making OTT. So for us shows like Johri, our upcoming show Baghin or Kink are premium shows. When our premium shows do well and there is a lot of talk about it and a lot of popularity about the show, we get good hits. We have another show titled – Ansuni- Teri Kahi Meri Sunni – that stars Hindustani Bhau, on air currently. It was made to get a common man to come to the platform and talk about his problems. Hindustani Bhau’s popularity post Bigg Boss, has been uncanny. And my idea of getting a host who would get people to come and talk about and get a solution from the show has been successful with Hindustani Bhau. Now, we do a lot of promotion in terms of outdoors and across the country because we want people to know. It’s not TV that there’ll be ratings or there’ll be conversion, but the whole idea is that people’s perception about Atrangii needs to be worked on. And that has happened from just my last three launches, which is KINK, Johri, then Ansuni. Atrangii is going to be coming in a big way now. In the coming six months, you’ll see a bombardment of shows and hoardings across the city because we have made a lot of content in the past one year of our launch. I’m super excited and I am waiting for people to react to all the content which is going to be played out,” she says.

Talking about the journey of Atrangii, she says, “I’m quite grateful to Mr. Vibhu Agarwal, the owner of Atrangii for having given me this position. Having adjusted after having my kids with my timing and letting me do things with a free will. I think there can’t be a better playground for a creative person to get the freedom to do what he or she wants. And Vibhu Agarwal has let me do it. So I’m quite grateful to him. He comes from the background of the steel industry, and for such a person to have the vision of making content, is remarkable. In the coming few months you will see a lot of things coming from our kitty and the audience will be surprised. I’m looking forward to a great year of content at Atrangii.”

Best of luck!!