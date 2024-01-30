COTT Unveils the Top 10 SVOD Shows of 2023

Chrome OTT (COTT) has recently released its list of the Top 10 SVOD Shows of 2023, showcasing the diverse preferences of the audience. “Hostel Daze” on Amazon Prime Video has secured its place on this prestigious list, ranking at number 10 with an impressive 5.89 million unique viewers. This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the show’s popularity among viewers.

The demographic data of the viewership for “Hostel Daze” revealed an interesting picture of the show’s popularity. The male audience contributed 57%, while females made up 43% of the viewership. The regional distribution of the show’s viewers was evenly balanced across the country. The North region claimed 35%, the West region claimed 31%, while the South and East regions both accounted for 17% of the viewership.

The age of the audience played a significant role in the popularity of the show, “Hostel Daze”. The primary viewership segment was the age group of 25-34 years, constituting 45% of the total viewership. The 17-24 years age group accounted for 30%, 35-44 years age group for 21%, 45+ years age group and the 2-16 age group both had 2% viewership. Notably, the age group of 17-34 years dominated with a whopping 75% of the total viewership. Furthermore, “Hostel Daze” had a Nostalgia/Anticipation theme that resonated with a wide audience seeking a blend of reminiscence and anticipation. This insightful analysis from COTT not only recognizes the exceptional content that captivates viewers but also provides a glimpse into the varied preferences across demographics. As the OTT landscape continues to evolve, COTT remains at the forefront, offering unparalleled insights to the industry.