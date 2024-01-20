Get to know the inspirational stories of real life heroes as Indian Police Force actor Sidharth Malhotra delivers a special box to them

In a heartfelt tribute to the real-life heroes who inspire and protect us every day, Prime Video unveiled a video featuring the lead actor of Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra visiting the house of the brave police officers and listening to their inspiring stories. Amazon launched a special delivery box for the action-packed series Indian Police Force as a unique initiative to honor the bravehearts. Sidharth, who plays Delhi police officer ACP Kabir Malik in the series, personally delivered the inaugural batch of these special boxes to police officers who have inspired the reel-life heroes portrayed in Indian Cinema.

The special video showcases Sidharth interacting with the former police officers Sanjay More (Retd. Senior Inspector of Police) Balasaheb Tukaram Jadhav (Retd. Assistant Commissioner of Police), Mangesh Vasant Sawant (Retd. Assistant Commissioner of Police) about their achievements and how they overcame all the challenges while serving the nation.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles The seven episode series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

