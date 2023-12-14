Must-Watch Documentaries This Month on ZEE5: Unveiling Hidden Realities

As the OTT landscape continues to evolve, ZEE5 brings you a compelling lineup of documentaries that promise to captivate, educate, and shed light on intriguing aspects of our world. Delve into the enigmatic world of art, unravel the consequences of screen addiction, and explore the diverse facets of our world. These documentaries aren’t just a visual treat; they are a thought-provoking exploration of art, tech, politics, royalty, and historical enigmas. Get ready for a captivating blend of storytelling and enlightenment that transcends the ordinary.

1. The Savior for Sale

Explore the compelling dynamics sparked by a singular painting, delving into its sway over personal and geopolitical interests. Uncover the clandestine trails of money, power, and deceit woven into the narrative surrounding a questionable masterpiece. The documentary highlights its journey through the auction houses of New York, alongside a revered da Vinci expert, a shrewd Swiss intermediary, a Russian oligarch, and the iconic Louvre in Paris. This Documentary will reveal the concealed truths within the intricate tapestry of the art market.

2. Screened Out

In an era where technology shapes our daily lives, Screened Out investigates the life-changing impact of screen addiction, especially on younger generations. As technological devices become an integral part of our existence, this documentary provides insightful research into the consequences of excessive screen time. Discover how our addiction to screens is reshaping our lives and affecting the way we connect with the world.

3. F@ck This Job

This documentary will transport you to Moscow, 2008, and to meet Natasha Sindeyeva, a confident woman who decides to launch an independent news TV station. F@ck This Job follows Natasha and Dozhd from its birth to potentially foreshadowing its demise. This documentary offers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of creating a platform for independent journalism in a complex political landscape.

4. The Princess

The Princess narrates the story of Princess Diana exclusively through contemporaneous archive footage. Experience a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death, and how her presence shaped public attitudes toward the monarchy. Turn the camera back on ourselves and witness the profound impact Princess Diana had on society, both then and now.

5. JFK: Revisited Through the Looking Glass Destiny Betrayed

Filmmaker Oliver Stone revisits the assassination of President Kennedy, presenting recently declassified evidence and compelling arguments that challenge the official narrative. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, this documentary takes viewers on a journey through the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. This documentary is a mind-bending exploration of a case where conspiracy theory becomes conspiracy fact.

6. Elizabeth Windsor

Elizabeth Windsor unfolds the extraordinary story of a woman caught between duty, family, and the tumultuous changes of modern history. Witness the life of the world’s longest-serving Queen as she navigates the challenges of leadership, motherhood, and widowhood. This documentary provides an intimate look at how a girl becomes a Queen and the personal struggles she faces throughout her reign.

Tune in this month and uncover the hidden realities that shape our world on ZEE5!