ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants

Take a look at the contestants and line up for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Read to know the contestants here. Choose your favourites and root for them. Also drop in your comment.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 17:27:05
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is all set to launch!! With Salman Khan being roped in as the host of this OTT version of Bigg Boss, there is more expectation and eagerness all around. The biggest headline in the recent few days has been from this series, wherein for the first time, the contestants were revealed to viewers in a unique way. Jio Cinema has unveiled the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates and it has viewers in frenzy. So take a look at the contestants who will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

A report on indiatvnews.com talked about the contestants and we take reference to that story for our write up.

Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815981

She is a popular social media influencer hailing from Bihar. She is being compared to Archana Gautam and Shehnaaz Gill from earlier seasons. She has an amazing Bihari swag which is surely going to make her popular in the house.

Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815982

He hails from Pitampura- Rohini from Delhi and is a commerce graduate. He is a very popular gamer and has a YouTube channel. He is extremely popular for his content.

Akansha Puri

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815983

Akansha is a well-known actress who has featured in films and TV shows. She made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Calender Girls in 2015. Her TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh on Sony TV did wonders for her where she played the role of Goddess Parvati.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815988

She is the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They have been in the news for their marital tiffs. She has two kids, a daughter Shora and a son Yaani. This is the first time Aaliya will be seen in a reality show.

Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815985

She is a well-known actress who was recently seen in the Marathi film Ved. She has been part of TV shows Kaatelal & Sons and Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

Puneet Superstar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815993

Social media influencer Puneet Superstar who is also known as Lord Puneet, is famous for his viral video of shouting loudly while riding a pillion on a bike. He is a strong contender and comes in with a huge fan following.

Falaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815994

Actor Falaz Naaz who again made headlines for standing tall in support of her brother Sheezan after he was arrested owing to the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma, is part of the show.

Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 815998

He is yet another TV actor who has featured in TV shows Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Ek Baar Phir. He has been through a bad patch with respect to his love life.

Palak Purswani

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 816000

She is also a TV actress and is the ex-girl in the life of Avinash Sachdev. She began her career with Splitsvilla 7, and was seen in shows Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Badi Devrani, Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 816003

She is currently seen in the character of Devika Oberoi on the Zee TV show Bhagyalaxmi. She was also a Miss India contestant in 2020.

Kevin Almasifar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 816004

Kevin Almasifar has previously been part of shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies and is now all geared up to join Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is also a martial arts expert.

Jad Hadid

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants 816007

Jad Hadid is a Lebanese model and he is a motorcycle enthusiast too. He lived in Beirut, Lebanon before moving to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Are you all geared up to watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I Am Not Doing Bigg Boss – Sooraj Pancholi
I Am Not Doing Bigg Boss – Sooraj Pancholi
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says ‘We Aren’t Young Anymore’
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says ‘We Aren’t Young Anymore’
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam gets candid with Salman Khan at IIFA in Abu Dhabi
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Read Latest News