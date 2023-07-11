ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video

In a recent video, Anushka can be seen giving her all in the gym, proving that Mondays are meant for intense training sessions. With her unwavering dedication and determination, she sets pure fitness goals for her followers.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 04:45:44
Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video 832589

Anushka Sen trains hard on a Monday. The actress is the ultimate fitness girl to whom we can always look upto. Scroll below to check on the latest video and get pure goals

It’s always to take inspiration the ultimate fitness freak, Anushka Sen, as she takes her workout game to the next level. The talented actress is a beacon of fitness and serves as a role model for all fitness enthusiasts. In a recent video, Anushka can be seen giving her all in the gym, proving that Mondays are meant for intense training sessions. With her unwavering dedication and determination, she sets pure fitness goals for her followers. Whether it’s pushing her limits with intense cardio exercises or lifting weights with precision, Anushka showcases her commitment to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. So, get ready to be motivated and energized as you watch Anushka Sen in action, breathing life into her gym routine.

Get ready to sweat it out and achieve your own fitness goals, inspired by this fitness powerhouse!

Anushka Sen’s quintessential workout video

In the video we can see Anushka Sen decked up in a stylish all black gym co-ords. The actress wore a stylish baggy black t-shirt. She teamed it up with black matching gym leggings. The diva completed the look with her pulled back sleek ponytail. The actress can be seen training all heavy and hardcore with weights and core strengthening exercises. Sen is giving some preppy workout goals with the video.

Check out below-

Regular exercise not only helps to keep our bodies fit and strong but also plays a vital role in promoting overall well-being. From boosting cardiovascular health and improving muscular strength to enhancing flexibility and reducing stress, the benefits of working out are numerous. Engaging in physical activity releases endorphins, often referred to as “feel-good” hormones, which can uplift your mood and improve mental health.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen 832206
Learn The ‘Quick Get Ready’ Hack From Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen’s ‘laid-back’ style file is all about denim couture, see pics 832090
Anushka Sen’s ‘laid-back’ style file is all about denim couture, see pics
Anushka Sen 'Pretty Sky' Moments Is Wow; See Here 831669
Anushka Sen ‘Pretty Sky’ Moments Is Wow; See Here
Why is Anushka Sen all smiles and happy? 822398
Why is Anushka Sen all smiles and happy?
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics 821883
Anushka Sen uplifts the Eid fashion in embellished black lehenga choli, see pics
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices 821677
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
Latest Stories
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch 832369
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’ 832366
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside 832581
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues 832579
Keerthy Suresh brushes up her bossy babe style in black saree, take cues
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports 832364
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports
Read Latest News