Urfi Javed’s aesthetic conveys a sense of style. With her exquisite taste and grace, the actress turns heads. However, Urfi’s outlandish attire raises the temperature. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 fired up the internet with her bizarre attire. Please scroll down to view her recent appearance in a purple crop top and white cut-out denim ensemble.

Urfi Javed’s Outfit Appearance

Urfi, who shot to attention on social media for her unusual appearance, is seen posing for her latest viral Instagram photos. She’s dressed in a purple crop top with half sleeves and basic white cut-out denim. Urfi Javed looked fashionable, wearing a lot of makeup and her hair in a middle-parted high ponytail. Urfi finished her appearance with a pair of bright purple-colored shoe heels. She only wears long circular earrings as jewelry. She comes out of the car while conversing with the paparazzi in the footage. She said, “Arre Nikalne toh do, pata hai tumlog Jo puri duniya ko meri car pata hai, sabko sabko pata hai” and closed the car door. Finally, she stands and poses for the paparazzi with stunning posture.

What do you think about Urfi Javed's latest casual outfit appearance?