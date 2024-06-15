Urfi Javed Stuns In Magical Moving Mirror Blazer, Shriya Pilgaonkar Reacts

Urfi Javed has, time and again, proved herself the undisputed queen of fashion with her sartorial ensembles wherever she goes. With her fashion sense, the actress is known to create masterpieces, blending modern styles with her creative touch. Several stars, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aly Goni, Ranveer Singh, and others, have praised her creativity, and the new fan is none other than Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. Let’s take a look at her reaction to Urfi’s new magical look.

Urfi Javed’s Magical Moving Mirror Look

Breaking all the fashion norms, Urfi creates her new fit, leaving everyone in awe of her talent by wearing a stunning black blazer. But wait, that’s not all! This isn’t any casual black blazer but a magical moving mirror blazer. The actress wore a black bralette and blazer, flaunting her toned legs. However, the mirror pieces attached all over the blazer look attractive, while the 3D moving feature of the mirror leaves us spellbound.

Urfi rounds her magical moving mirror avatar with her curly hairstyle, bold smokey eyes, nude glossy lips, and golden accessories. The moving mirrors are a treat to onlookers with something unusual, and Urfi knows how to surprise the viewers. Her new look impressed the Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar who couldn’t resist praising the actress and also wished that she should get a chance to show her talent on the Met Gala red carpet, “Rooting for you to be at the Met Gala someday.”