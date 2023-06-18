ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics

The stunning actress shared some envy-inducing pictures right from the airport, and boy, did she look like a vision of grandeur! Scroll down beneath to check on the candid pictures

Author: Srushti Gharat
18 Jun,2023 09:54:13
Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics

Mouni Roy takes us on her fabulous girls’ trip! The stunning actress shared some envy-inducing pictures right from the airport, and boy, did she look like a vision of grandeur! Rocking a white shirt, black shades, and a sleek hairbun, Mouni exuded confidence and style like a true boss babe.

Mouni Roy drops series of pictures with friends

But the real magic happened when she posed alongside her dear friends, as they embarked on yet another exotic escapade. It’s moments like these that remind us of the power of female friendships, where bonds are forged, memories are created, and laughter echoes through the air.

Have a look-

Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics 816917

Inside Mouni Roy’s exotic girls’ trip, see pics 816918

Here’s to strong women, unforgettable adventures, and the joy of friendship—may Mouni and her squad continue to make beautiful memories that will last a lifetime! As Mouni Roy embarks on this exciting girls’ trip, we can’t help but feel inspired by the power of female friendships and the magic they bring into our lives.

Mouni, known for her remarkable work as an actor, not only dazzles on the screen but also knows how to light up a room with her infectious energy and genuine connections. Her talent and charm have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her performances. The actress garnered fame with her work in the show Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later to that, she worked in several other tv shows. She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra

About The Author
Srushti Gharat

Srushti Gharat, a writer by profession, holds a Bachelor degree in Multimedia and Mass communication and have experience in writing English content. Books, music, coffee & news items make her day. She loves traveling, has a passion for good English Grammar, learning new languages and reading books.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics
Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics
Watch: Mouni Roy’s swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
Watch: Mouni Roy’s swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
Mouni Roy misses her father on his 10th death anniversary, see emotional post
Mouni Roy misses her father on his 10th death anniversary, see emotional post
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Bold Video Alert: Mouni Roy is here with her ‘haye garmi’ moment,
Bold Video Alert: Mouni Roy is here with her ‘haye garmi’ moment,
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch
Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
Read Latest News