Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video

Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair's merry moment is captured here. Check the video to see them jam together in a dance moment. Get ready for all the fun and excitement.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 16:12:53
Jannat Zubair is a child by heart and this video and moment with her sibling Ayaan Zubair certainly proves that. Jannat who is an actress and a content provider has instilled confidence and motivation in her fans with her work and success story. Recently, we saw Jannat being busy during the Ramadan month and Iftaar moments where she was meeting and greeting people and well-wishers. It was also a time to meet her friends. We saw her bond with good friend Faisu. Today, she is into her fun zone. And again, as usual, her partner in crime is her brother Ayaan Zubaair. Yes, this time it is a sensational video in which Ayaan claims that Jannat grew younger to him, in this merry and dance moment. Are you all ready to enjoy this cute sibling moment? Then check in here. And you will feel good watching it.

So true!! If one’s personality is to be judged, you need to look into their happy moments. And here, we have Jannat and Ayaan spreading sibling goals like never before. This video and their dance is a moment to watch. And also spare a glimpse to Jannat’s amazing dressing sense in this short white bodycon.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

We love this POV of Ayaan where he calls Jannat his small sister!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

