Jannat Zubair Puts Up A Throwback Picture In Stunning Casual Wear; Misses Being In Goa

Jannat Zubair is the most popular and active social media star. Jannat who is an actress, content maker and a social media influencer has been in the news for her new music video that got released with the title Kayfa Haluka. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote in detail about this project of Jannat, where she was the singer. She donned amazing Arabic looks in the video poster and this engaged and intrigued the fans more during the promotion phase of the video. Now, Jannat is seen in a ‘missing badly; mood. Well, her recent post is about a fun trip that she recently had to Goa. Jannat has put up a picture of hers in the locales of Goa, in the resort where she stayed in. Jannat is seen wearing a casual wear, a top and a pair of pants. Jannat is missing Goa badly, and wants to go back there.

Truly, when we have a vacation to remember, it is tough to get out of those memories, and perhaps the same is happening to Jannat here.

Looking at the pictures, we are sure that Jannat had a great time in Goa. And now we can only cheer her up with this post. Well, fans have already got on to their jobs, and have been replying to her to cheer up.

You can check the pictures of the throwback here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all in a phase where you too are missing your vacation destination? Well, to all such, way to go!! Work hard!!

