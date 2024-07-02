Mirzapur 3 Craze: Influencers’ Hilarious Parody Video Shows Guddu Bhaiya’s “Sister” Leaving Cafe Waiter Shaking in Boots

Guddu Bhaiya, the ruthless and charismatic gangster from the hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, has become a cultural icon of sorts. His intimidating persona and fearless attitude have made him a household name, and his character’s impact is still being felt even before the release of the show’s third season.

Dhiraj Sanap and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, two instagram influencers together posted a funny reel. Where Harshita played the hypothetical role of Guddu Bhaiya’s sister ‘ Dimpi ‘.In the video we can see, Dimpi and her boyfriend is sitting in a cafe, chit – chatting. A waiter then comes up with the food bill. But after seeing Dimpi’s face he chew the bill, because nobody can take any money from Guddu Bhaiya’s family Members. The epic Guddu Bhaiya Fear! Dimpi’s boyfriend didn’t know her surname after recognizing her as Guddu Bhaiya’s sister. The boy and the waiter fled from there.

The parody video is a testament to the character’s enduring popularity and the creativity of the show’s fans. Guddu Bhaiya’s character, played by Ali Fazal, has undergone significant development throughout the series, transforming from a vulnerable and revenge-driven individual to a calculating and ruthless leader.

View Instagram Post 1: Mirzapur 3 Craze: Influencers' Hilarious Parody Video Shows Guddu Bhaiya's "Sister” Leaving Cafe Waiter Shaking in Boots

As fans eagerly await the release of Mirzapur Season 3 on July 5th on Amazon Prime Video, this parody video offers a lighthearted and humorous take on the character’s intimidating persona. Get ready to dive back into the world of Mirzapur, where power struggles, intense action, and drama await. Mark your calendars for July 5th and experience the next chapter in the Guddu Bhaiya saga!