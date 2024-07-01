Mirzapur 3 to Garudan: Top New OTT Releases This Week On Netflix, Prime Video, And More

OTT platforms have grown in popularity over the years since they allow audiences to view their favorite movies and series whenever and wherever they want. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others are among the most popular companies offering various streaming services. Every week, these OTT platforms release projects from around the world in various genres and languages. Check out the listings of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

1) Garudan

Garudan is a Tamil action thriller film directed by R. S. Duran Senthilkumar. Based on a story by Vetrimaaran, it is produced by Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar’s Lark Studios. The movie features Soori, M. Sasikumag, and Unni Mukundan in lead roles. It will be released on Prime Video on 3 July.

2) Furiosa

Furiosa is a spin-off of the Mad Max franchise that follows a young woman attempting to survive after being taken from the green place of many moms and falling into the hands of a great biker, Horde, led by the Warlord Dementus. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the key roles. The movies will release on BookMyShow on July 4.

3) Malayalee From India

Malayalee From India is about an unemployed man who begins a journey away from home, but his life quickly takes a different turn. Dijo Jose Antony directed it. The film’s main cast includes Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara Rajan. The movies will be available on SonyLiv on July 5.

4) Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur revolves around Mirzapur’s Mafia Boss, Akhandanand Tripathi, and how his reign is at risk as he and his son Munna encounter brothers Guddu and Bablu. Mirzapur 3 premieres on Prime Video on July 5 and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and others.

5) IF

IF, directed by John Krasinski, is a fascinating live-action and animated fantasy comedy. Cailey Fleming plays Bea, a little girl who realizes she can see everyone’s abandoned imaginary friends. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, and Krasinski himself. It will be released on BookMyShow on July 3.

6) Red Swan

Red Swan, an intriguing South Korean drama, tells the story of Oh Wan-soo, a lady who rises from poverty to become a world-class golfer before marrying Kim Yong-guk, the heir of the powerful Hwain Group. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 3.

7) Space Cadet

Emma Roberts stars in this comedy as Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, a free-spirited Florida party girl aspiring to become an astronaut. After a series of unlikely circumstances, including submitting a fake resume, she is accepted into NASA’s elite training program. The film will release on Prime Video on July 4.

8) Arthur The King

Arthur the King is a wonderful adventure film starring Mark Wahlberg as Michael Light, an elderly adventure racer who unexpectedly builds a deep friendship with a stray dog, Arthur, during the grueling Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. The film will be available on Lionsgate Play on July 5.

9) Desperate Lies

Desperate Lies is a Brazilian drama series that explores themes of deception, loyalty, and the complexities of familial bonds. It follows Liana, a woman whose life dramatically changes after she discovers she is pregnant with twins, each fathered by a different man as a result of an uncommon phenomenon. The series will premiere on Netflix on July 5.

10) Goyo

Goyo is a young autistic museum guide who strictly adheres to a set regimen at Buenos Aires’ National Museum of Fine Arts. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Eva, a new security guard at the museum who is disillusioned with love after a disastrous marriage. The series will be available on Netflix on July 5.

11) Bob Marley: One Love

This is a touching biographical play made in conjunction with the Marley family. It stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic performer and chronicles his key years from 1976 to 1978. The video will be available on Prime Video on July 3.

12) Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the renowned Detective Axel Foley as he navigates a high-stakes adventure in Beverly Hills. When his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) is threatened, Axel teams up with new colleague Detective Bobby Abbott and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to uncover an evil police conspiracy. The movie will be accessible on Netflix on July 3.

13) Sprint

Sprint, a highly anticipated sports documentary series beautifully crafted by Box to Box Films, the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, promises to enthrall viewers. It provides an inside look at the lives of world-class sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson. The series will be available on Netflix on July 2.