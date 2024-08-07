OTT Release This Week (August 9 to 11): From ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ to ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ & more

In a week when Hindi film releases take a backseat regarding theatrical arrivals, it isn’t surprising that OTT has many releases coming in. A mixed bag of some returning shows and films and fresh ones too, here’s a round-up of the same-

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba releasing August 9 on Netflix

The Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu-led film has a new entry in Sunny Kaushal, and it is back to satisfy your longing for a pulpy thriller. The mysteries are crazier as the film picks up right where the first one ended.

Pradhan releasing August 9 on Hoichoi

On the Bengali side, we have Pradhan. This show follows a young police officer who is being transferred to Dharampur and then faces societal and political challenges with new shocking developments.

Mission Cross releasing August 9 on Netflix

There can never be too many Korean shows and films, right? This latest one follows a retired agent who is now just following his family duties but is forced to return to this life as his detective wife accepts a dangerous mission.

Life Hill Gayi releasing August 9 on Disney+ Hotstar

Kusha Kapila goes Xcuse Me-esque as she stars in a light-hearted comedy about two siblings who take on the challenge of turning a non-functional hotel into a successful one. What follows is a comedy of errors.

Ghudchadi releasing August 9 on JioCinema

On paper, Ghudchadi is a multi-starrer. It features the legendary Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, as well as young blood in the form of Parth Samthaan and Khushaali Kumar. Two former lovers decide to give their relationship a chance again. What ensues is unanticipated situations.

Gyaarah Gyaarah releasing August 9 on Zee5

Riding high on the success of Kill, Raghav Juyal stars in Gyaarah Gyaarah, a show that explores how a glitch in time leads to two cops being able to talk to each other through a walkie-talkie belonging to different timelines. It also stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa.

Shekhar Home releasing August 11 on JioCinema

A multi-starrer with Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Kirti Kulhari, and Rasika Dugal is enough to get you excited. Add to it an intriguing mystery.