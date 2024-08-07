In a week when Hindi film releases take a backseat regarding theatrical arrivals, it isn’t surprising that OTT has many releases coming in. A mixed bag of some returning shows and films and fresh ones too, here’s a round-up of the same-
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba releasing August 9 on Netflix
The Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu-led film has a new entry in Sunny Kaushal, and it is back to satisfy your longing for a pulpy thriller. The mysteries are crazier as the film picks up right where the first one ended.
Pradhan releasing August 9 on Hoichoi
On the Bengali side, we have Pradhan. This show follows a young police officer who is being transferred to Dharampur and then faces societal and political challenges with new shocking developments.
Mission Cross releasing August 9 on Netflix
There can never be too many Korean shows and films, right? This latest one follows a retired agent who is now just following his family duties but is forced to return to this life as his detective wife accepts a dangerous mission.
Life Hill Gayi releasing August 9 on Disney+ Hotstar
Kusha Kapila goes Xcuse Me-esque as she stars in a light-hearted comedy about two siblings who take on the challenge of turning a non-functional hotel into a successful one. What follows is a comedy of errors.
Ghudchadi releasing August 9 on JioCinema
On paper, Ghudchadi is a multi-starrer. It features the legendary Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, as well as young blood in the form of Parth Samthaan and Khushaali Kumar. Two former lovers decide to give their relationship a chance again. What ensues is unanticipated situations.
Gyaarah Gyaarah releasing August 9 on Zee5
Riding high on the success of Kill, Raghav Juyal stars in Gyaarah Gyaarah, a show that explores how a glitch in time leads to two cops being able to talk to each other through a walkie-talkie belonging to different timelines. It also stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa.
Shekhar Home releasing August 11 on JioCinema
A multi-starrer with Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Kirti Kulhari, and Rasika Dugal is enough to get you excited. Add to it an intriguing mystery.