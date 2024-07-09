Bigg Boss OTT 3: Snake spotted in the house? Fans question safety protocol

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has all kinds of happenings occurring that puts it in the headlines in one way or another.

On the one hand, there has been the slap saga surrounding Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik which has met with immense support for Pandey outside including his influencer friends and his sister as well.

And while this instance is yet to be highlighted and will be a topic in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar with Anil Kapoor, one video from the live feed has been doing the rounds that has further created a stir.

In a clip that is circulating, where Lovekesh Kataria, who is handcuffed to a pole is casually sitting and in the background, on the grass turf of the show, what looks to be a snake is spotted moving on the turf.

That’s right. An array of fans, including Elvish Yadav’s fan army account shared the clip and went on to caption it, “What the hell is this ? There is a snake behind him !!

This has gone on to trend on social media where several fans are sharing the clip and questioning the safety protocols of the management, while a few others think it is a hoax and that might just be a long worm which is a constant due to rains.