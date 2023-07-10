Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle

Sachin Tendulkar‘s lovable daughter Sara Tendulkar is a social media sensation. Her presence on the social handle keeps her fans engaged with her. The diva knows to grab attention with fashion, lifestyle, and travel diaries. She often treats her fans with her life update. And yet again, the diva shared a story on her profile that she posted on her new app Threads account. Let’s take a look.

Sara Tendulkar’s Pig Day

The sensational star took to her Threads account and shared an adorable picture of herself on her profile. In the below picture, Sara is seen enjoying a fun time with wild pigs in the battleground. She looked surprised and expressed her experience with the post. In the caption, she wrote, “Ok they were not little at all!!!.”

The pigs were battling in the post, and Sara couldn’t stop expressing her startle self. She shared the post on her Instagram story for her users to know. Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with the new app and earlier shared a post saying that she wants to make the most use of the app before the bugs come in here too.

On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar is currently pursuing her master’s degree from London University College, and she will soon finish her education.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.