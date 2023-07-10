ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle

Sara Tendulkar is a social media sensation. The diva took to her Threads account and shared an adorable view with the pigs. Check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 20:15:51
Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle 832546

Sachin Tendulkar‘s lovable daughter Sara Tendulkar is a social media sensation. Her presence on the social handle keeps her fans engaged with her. The diva knows to grab attention with fashion, lifestyle, and travel diaries. She often treats her fans with her life update. And yet again, the diva shared a story on her profile that she posted on her new app Threads account. Let’s take a look.

Sara Tendulkar’s Pig Day

The sensational star took to her Threads account and shared an adorable picture of herself on her profile. In the below picture, Sara is seen enjoying a fun time with wild pigs in the battleground. She looked surprised and expressed her experience with the post. In the caption, she wrote, “Ok they were not little at all!!!.”

The pigs were battling in the post, and Sara couldn’t stop expressing her startle self. She shared the post on her Instagram story for her users to know. Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with the new app and earlier shared a post saying that she wants to make the most use of the app before the bugs come in here too.

 

Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle 832547

 

On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar is currently pursuing her master’s degree from London University College, and she will soon finish her education.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app "Threads" 831872
Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app “Threads”
Find Out: Sara Tendulkar's Favorite Time Of The Year And Thing She Likes 822319
Find Out: Sara Tendulkar’s Favorite Time Of The Year And Thing She Likes
Sara Tendulkar Recalls Childhood Memories Watching These TV Shows 819080
Sara Tendulkar Recalls Childhood Memories Watching These TV Shows
Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out 816081
Sara Tendulkar Blushes In Sunkissed Pictures; Check Out
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out 813492
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation 808419
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Latest Stories
Shrenik Arora leaves audiences spellbound with his captivating performance in Adhura 832560
Shrenik Arora leaves audiences spellbound with his captivating performance in Adhura
A23 and SIIMA on a Hunt for an All Girls Band to Perform at SIIMA Dubai 832558
A23 and SIIMA on a Hunt for an All Girls Band to Perform at SIIMA Dubai
Milenge Milenge Turns 13 832556
Milenge Milenge Turns 13
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community 832315
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community
Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck 832518
Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Ethnicity In Salwar Kurta; Fans Awestruck
Shahid Kapoor opens up on his leaked video with Kareena Kapoor back in mid-2000, says ‘I was a mess’ 832312
Shahid Kapoor opens up on his leaked video with Kareena Kapoor back in mid-2000, says ‘I was a mess’
Read Latest News