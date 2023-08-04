Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen's 21st Birthday Bash (Latest Pictures)

Finally, the wait is over, as today is Anushka Sen‘s birthday. The actress, born on 4th August 2002, turned 21 years today. To make her 21st birthday special, she planned a trip with her family to New York City. And now she dropped pictures from her birthday bash.

Anushka Sen’s Birthday Bash

The gorgeous diva shared pictures from her birthday on her Instagram account. This time she celebrated her birthday in a different way. Rather than throwing a huge party and inviting people, she chose to spend her special day with the two special people in the world, her mother and father.

Anushka Sen wore a black crop top paired with a beige skirt for her birthday. She added a dose of glamour with the pop color sling bag. Her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pair of earrings rounded her simple and attractive birthday look.

Anushka Sen expressed her birthday mood in her caption. She mentioned that spending her birthday walking on the streets of New York and spending time with her two favorite people, food, and exploring places is fun. She also thanked everyone for the warm wishes.

Her caption says, “21 spending my birthday walking on the streets of New York, with my 2 favourite people in the world; my mum and dad, eating different cuisines, exploring places,and simply enjoying life!

Thanks for all the love and wishes, here’s to another amazing year full of joy and surprises.”

Did you like Anushka Sen's birthday bash?