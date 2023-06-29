ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abdu Rozik to enter as a wildcard contestant

As the countdown begins for Abdu Rozik's grand entry, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fans are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster ride filled with thrills, twists, and a whirlwind of emotions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 15:48:27
The popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is all set to welcome a new contestant who is bound to add more excitement and drama to the house. Abdu Rozik, a charismatic personality known for his dynamic presence, is slated to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.

The upcoming entry of Abdu has created a buzz among the show’s ardent fans and viewers who eagerly await his arrival. Abdu is expected to bring a fresh perspective and a new wave of energy to the housemates’ dynamics.

Abdu’s entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house promises to be a game-changer, injecting a dose of unpredictability and excitement into the show. Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons, and I can’t wait to meet everyone, including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

